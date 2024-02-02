We're playing Persona 3 Reload on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a big day for gamers around the world, as not only does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League actually make its debut after a few days of early access, but Atlus' well-recieved remake of Persona 3 Reload launches too.

This title looks to capture the original game while simultaneously updating a few dated areas and presenting it with modern and striking graphics. If you enjoyed Persona 5 Royal and have been eagerly awaiting more adventures in this JRPG series, this is a game that you won't want to miss.

We're going to be checking out the opening hour of Persona 3 Reload on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting all from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And ahead of that, make sure to read our review of Persona 3 Reload here or watch our video review below.