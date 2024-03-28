We're playing Pepper Grinder on today's GR Live

HQ

Today developer Ahr Ech's Pepper Grinder is set to make its debut on PC and Nintendo Switch, and to mark this very occasion, we're going to be checking out the game as part of our final GR Live instalment for the week.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca is going to be playing through the opening hour of Pepper Grinder all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for a taste of the drill-based pixel platformer, and also stay tuned for our upcoming review of the game too.