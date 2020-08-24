We're playing Peaky Blinders on GR Live today

You're watching Advertisements

If you're a big fan of TV show Peaky Blinders then there's a good chance that you'll already be aware of Mastermind, the new game that has just landed on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One and that acts as a prequel of sorts to the events depicted in the first season.

That being the case, we thought that there might be one or two of you out there who would like to see the game in action, to see if this tie-in project is one for you, especially given the tactical elements at play. To find out whether Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is worth your time, simply tune into our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and see how everything plays out.