Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Park Beyond

We're playing Park Beyond on today's GR Live

Join us as we return to Limbic Entertainment's theme park management game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is a pretty big day for the gaming space, as a few rather large titles have debuted. Following up on Layers of Fear arriving yesterday, F1 23 and Park Beyond have now both launched as well, and today we're going to be returning to the latter as part of our GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be trying her hand as a Visioneer in the theme park management game from Limbic Entertainment. Rebeca will be looking to construct the park and roller coaster of her dreams, all at the GR Live homepage for an hour this afternoon.

Be sure to drop by to see just how talented Rebeca is at being a Visioneer, and until we do go live, catch a trailer for Park Beyond below to get a teaser of what we'll be in store for.

HQ
Park Beyond

Related texts



Loading next content