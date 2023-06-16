We're playing Park Beyond on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a pretty big day for the gaming space, as a few rather large titles have debuted. Following up on Layers of Fear arriving yesterday, F1 23 and Park Beyond have now both launched as well, and today we're going to be returning to the latter as part of our GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be trying her hand as a Visioneer in the theme park management game from Limbic Entertainment. Rebeca will be looking to construct the park and roller coaster of her dreams, all at the GR Live homepage for an hour this afternoon.

Be sure to drop by to see just how talented Rebeca is at being a Visioneer, and until we do go live, catch a trailer for Park Beyond below to get a teaser of what we'll be in store for.