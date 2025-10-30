news
Painkiller
We're playing Painkiller on today's GR Live
Join us as we shred and slice through hordes of demons in Purgatory.
HQ
We're back for another GR Live stream later today, as starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, we'll be turning our attention to Anshar Studios' recent cooperative action title, Painkiller.
Yep, this afternoon, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Painkiller all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to get a taste of the action and to see whether you should be snagging a copy of the game now that it is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices.
With the stream coming up, also don't forget to read our full thoughts and impressions on Painkiller to see what we thought about the game.