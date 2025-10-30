We're playing Painkiller on today's GR Live

HQ

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, as starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, we'll be turning our attention to Anshar Studios' recent cooperative action title, Painkiller.

Yep, this afternoon, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Painkiller all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to get a taste of the action and to see whether you should be snagging a copy of the game now that it is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices.

With the stream coming up, also don't forget to read our full thoughts and impressions on Painkiller to see what we thought about the game.