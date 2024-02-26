We're playing Pacific Drive on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Ironwood Studios' survival adventure game, Pacific Drive. This title sees players using a station wagon to explore and eventually escape a dangerous and evolving section of the Pacific Northwest of America, and needless to say, this is not as easy as it may sound as the world is crammed with all manner of dangerous entities and environmental hazards.

To see Pacific Drive in action, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET for the opening hour of the game. Plus, if you want to read our full thoughts on Pacific Drive, you can find our review of the game right over here.