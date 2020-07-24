Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Ooblets

We're playing Ooblets on today's GR Live stream

Glumberland's adorably charming life simulation debut title Ooblets is up for today's stream.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you have missed it, we stream every weekday (at special occasions, even on weekends) right here at Gamereactor, showing you a vast variety of games, old and brand-spankin-new, and today is no exception. This time, we're hopping into Glumberland's debut title Ooblets which is an adorable life simulator with an equally adorable title and we're sure that alone will boost our spirits in these times of isolation.

Care to join us? Head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST). Will we see you there?

Ooblets

Related texts



Loading next content