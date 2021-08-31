English
No More Heroes 3

We're playing No More Heroes 3 on today's GR Live

Fans have been looking forward to this one for 11 long years.

Following Psychonauts 2 on yesterday's stream, we are planning to continue the trend today by taking a look at another long-anticipated title, No More Heroes 3. This latest entry sees the charismatic Travis Touchdown return to the Santa Destroy to protect the planet against an attacking race of aliens. Just like its predecessors, there's plenty of over-the-top action to be enjoyed and many wacky side jobs that you can participate in.

On today's stream, we will be playing roughly nine hours into the game to explore some of its new areas and beat some of the new alien bosses. To watch, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. You can also check out our recent review of the game here.

No More Heroes 3

REVIEW. Written by David Caballero

Suda51 and Travis Touchdown are back to the Santa Destroy of yesteryear, but they're bringing some of the most stylish combat and designs with them.



