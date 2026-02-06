Gamereactor

Nioh 3

We're playing Nioh 3 on today's GR Live

Join us for what could either be a breeze or an excruciating test of our combat skills.

HQ

After Team Ninja took a break from the Nioh series, delivering us another Japanese history-based action game in Rise of the Ronin, the developer is back with the supernatural flair of Nioh, with the series' third entry. The game offers more combat variety than ever, with two stances to switch from, tonnes of weapons, and more, but it also ramps up the difficulty in traditional Nioh fashion.

We'll be testing our mettle with Nioh 3 later today. If you want to join in to watch us get battered for an hour, we'll be streaming from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, and you can find us on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch pages.

If you're looking to get more of our impressions on Nioh 3 in the meantime, you can read our full review of the game here.

Nioh 3

0
Nioh 3Score

Nioh 3
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Team Ninja sticks to their old ways, and Eirik has grown somewhat tired of it even if the core gameplay is still fun.



