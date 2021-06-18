We're playing Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on today's GR Live

Earlier this month, Team Ninja returned back to its roots and released a remastered collection of the three main Ninja Gaiden titles it developed before setting its sights on the Nioh series. These three games were largely instrumental in shaping the action-adventure genre as we know it today and their influence can be seen in recent games from FromSoftware and Platinum Games.

On today's stream, we will be looking to hone our ninja skills by taking a journey through all of the games included within the collection. You can catch the stream on GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST and you can read our review of the Master Collection here.