We're playing Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny on today's GR Live

If you're ready to roll the dice and head into a fantasy land with your favourite Nicktoons characters, then you'll want to join us on today's GR Live, as we're checking out Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny.

Featuring characters from Nicktoons' past and present including SpongeBob, Timmy Turner, Leonardo, Katara, Jimmy Neutron and more, we'll be taking on fantasy creatures and characters in this action-adventure RPG.

As always, you can join us live on the GR Live Homepage, or via our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch pages. We'll be streaming from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to stop by for some fantasy fun.