We're playing New World on today's GR Live

After several attempts to try and crack the video game industry, Amazon Games Studios finally has a major hit on its hands. Its MMO New World has only been out a day, but it has already become the most played game on Steam in 2021 with over 700,000 concurrent players. Over on Twitch, it has proved to be quite the hit too, as more than 400,000 people are currently watching streams related to the game at the time of writing.

On today's live stream we will be jumping back into the game now it has fully released to see whether it's worthy of the hype. To catch the action, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.