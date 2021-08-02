We're playing NEO: The World Ends With You on today's GR Live

We're entering a new week of streams by taking a look at NEO: The World Ends With You, a sequel that fans have been craving for the last 14 years.

This follow-up to the DS original may have a brand-new cast of teenage characters, but its story sounds eerily familiar. Once again you find yourself within a Reapers' Game and must fight for your survival using a range of newly learned psychic abilities. Along with the new characters, the sequel also sports a 3D visual style unlike its predecessor and it includes voice-acting for many of its cutscenes.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can read our review of the game here.