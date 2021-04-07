LIVE

English
Narita Boy

We're playing Narita Boy on today's GR Live

Tune in if you want to see the first two hours of this retro-future platformer.

On today's stream we're going to be checking out Narita Boy, one of the most exciting indie games to release so far in 2021. This retro-future title sees you venture through a vast virtual world to restore the memories of an all-important Creator. It really shines too due to its 80s synth pop soundtrack and its mix of platforming and fluid and fast-paced melee action.

To catch the opening two hours of the game, be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent review here.

Narita Boy

Narita BoyScore

Narita Boy
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Five years after its formation, Studio Koba has made an impressive debut.



