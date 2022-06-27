We're playing Naraka: Bladpoint on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off yet another week of GR Live streams later today, by taking a look at 24 Entertainment's fast-paced melee combat multiplayer game Naraka: Bladepoint. Tasking a lobby of 60 individuals to slug it out across a vibrant and broad map, this title combines melee action with tons of mobility and characters with magical abilities, all to make for a unique spin on battle royale.

With a lot to look out for, we're going to be leaping into a bit of Naraka: Bladepoint on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for the typical duration of one hour. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage and catch all of the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, check out the latest trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint below.