We're playing MultiVersus on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive back into Player First Games' brawler.

After a long stint of unavailability, Player First Games has officially fully launched MultiVersus. Following the popular beta, the game has been upgraded to Unreal Engine 5, added a few new fighters, adjusted many of its systems and gameplay, and debuted as a 'finished' game.

While we're working on our review of MultiVersus, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage today from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, to witness an hour of MultiVersus.

Be sure to drop by to see how the game has changed, and also don't forget to watch our recent interview with the developers below.

