We've been waiting for what feels like forever for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and at long last, the game has found its way to Steam Early Access. With that being the case, we thought we'd dive in and see if it has been worth the wait for the next entry in this fan-favourite series. Check out our GR Live page at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST (that's right, the clocks have gone forward an hour) and find out how we get on with Tale Worlds' long-anticipated open-world adventure.