Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

We're playing Mortal Kombat 1 on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of NetherRealm's latest fighting title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 is here. The latest instalment in the fighting game series, which is effectively serving as a reboot for the series at the same time, has debuted on PC and consoles, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking out the title on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the story of the title, all at the GR Live homepage, to see how NetherRealm is approaching this rebooted timeline.

In the spirit of this, if you have played the game already and are looking for an explanation of the ending, be sure to check out our handy article, and also, don't forget to read our full review of Mortal Kombat 1 right here.

Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content