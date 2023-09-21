We're playing Mortal Kombat 1 on today's GR Live

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 is here. The latest instalment in the fighting game series, which is effectively serving as a reboot for the series at the same time, has debuted on PC and consoles, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking out the title on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the story of the title, all at the GR Live homepage, to see how NetherRealm is approaching this rebooted timeline.

In the spirit of this, if you have played the game already and are looking for an explanation of the ending, be sure to check out our handy article, and also, don't forget to read our full review of Mortal Kombat 1 right here.