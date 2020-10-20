English
Monster Truck Championship

We're playing Monster Truck Championship on today's GR Live

The newly-released monster truck simulator takes center stage on today's live stream.

Released late last week, Monster Truck Championship is a first-of-its-kind monster truck simulator that features 25 different arenas and 16 customisable trucks.

Doing tricks and tightly maneuvering around corners in these hulking off-road vehicles looks like it could be a lot of chaotic fun and we can't wait to get behind the wheel later today. Be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm, as we are set to play through the first two hours of the game and give our initial impressions.

