We're playing Monster Train 2 on today's GR Live

Developer Shiny Shoe surprised many when it announced plans to soon launch a sequel to the excellent Monster Train, a game that very, very recently made its arrival. This follow-up builds on the original title by preserving the beloved and tight card battling mechanics all while shifting the focus from the plains of hell to the gates of heaven, for a new story that sees angels and demons teaming up to retake the celestial realm from invaders.

With a lot to offer, we're going to be making Monster Train 2 the focus of today's GR Live, where I will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, to play an hour of the strategic roguelike all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see why you should play Monster Train 2, and stay tuned for our full and proper thoughts on the game in an incoming review.