We're playing Monster Hunter: Wilds on today's GR Live

It's almost time for Capcom to open the doors to the next chapter in the Monster Hunter series. The very anticipated - and already acclaimed - Monster Hunter: Wilds is making its arrival on PC and consoles as soon as tomorrow, February 28, but we're getting a jump on that by checking out the game on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of Monster Hunter: Wilds all at GR Live Homepage. Be sure to drop by for an early snippet of what will be available to all a few hours later.

Otherwise, if you're searching for more Monster Hunter: Wilds content, be sure to check out our video review of the game below.