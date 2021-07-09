LIVE
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

We're playing Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on today's GR Live

The turn-based spin-off is out today on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter fans are being treated to their second game of the year, as Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now on both Nintendo Switch and PC. This spin-off enables you to raise your own personal army of iconic monsters from the series and it has a turn-based rock-paper-scissors battle style. Stories 2 builds upon its predecessor as it features many new monsters from Rise and World and it includes added mechanics like scoutflies to track beasts.

If you'd like to see whether this is a spin-off series you've been missing out on, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can read our review of Monster Hunter Stories 2 here.

