Monster Hunter Rise

We're playing Monster Hunter Rise on today's GR Live

The Switch exclusive is releasing later this week.

On today's stream we will be taking a look at one of the year's most anticipated releases, Monster Hunter Rise. This Nintendo Switch exclusive introduces several exciting new mechanics to the series such as a grappling hook-like Wire Bug and a new ridable canine companion called the Palamute. The game also takes advantage of the Switch's exclusive features, as it contains gyro controls and amiibo support.

To watch us slay some of Rise's imposing beats and explore its new mechanics, but sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. You can also check out recent review of the game here.

Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



