We're playing Monster Hunter Rise on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

On today's stream we will be taking a look at one of the year's most anticipated releases, Monster Hunter Rise. This Nintendo Switch exclusive introduces several exciting new mechanics to the series such as a grappling hook-like Wire Bug and a new ridable canine companion called the Palamute. The game also takes advantage of the Switch's exclusive features, as it contains gyro controls and amiibo support.

To watch us slay some of Rise's imposing beats and explore its new mechanics, but sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. You can also check out recent review of the game here.