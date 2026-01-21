We're playing Mio: Memories in Orbit on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, developer Douze Dixiemes opened the door to its new Metroidvania project known as Mio: Memories in Orbit. Arriving on all platforms, we've already shared our dedicated review of the game, wherein we were incredibly impressed by what we saw and gave the title high marks. If you haven't read that review yet, be sure to find it here.

But if you're also looking for more Mio: Memories in Orbit content, be sure to join me later today at the GR Live homepage for a dedicated stream of the game. Starting at the slightly earlier time of 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET, I will be playing through an hour of the action to see how it shapes up.

Don't miss this taste of what will likely go down as one of the top Metroidvania's of the year.