Minute of Islands

We're playing Minute of Islands on today's GR Live

This unsettling indie stealth launched during E3 last week.

With reveals dropping for Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, and Redfall, it's understandable that you may have overlooked the release of Minute of Islands due to the madness of E3. The timing of its release is a real shame too, as it's a charming and unsettling indie that has a gorgeous hand-drawn visual style that is reminiscent of Adventure Time. Here you play as a young mechanic named Mo, who has set out on a journey to save the beautiful archipelago that she calls home from the toxic spores that fill its airwaves.

To watch us play through the game's open two hours be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can read our review of Minute of Islands here.

Minute of Islands

