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Mina the Hollower

We're playing Mina the Hollower on today's GR Live

Join us as we delve into Yacht Club's latest pixelated project.

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It's a crazy busy time of the year to be a video game fan, but if you are searching for something more to keep you entertained amid the slew of launches and showcases, we're going to be back this afternoon with another GR Live stream.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Yacht Club's Mina the Hollower, all to see how the pixelated adventure stacks up to the developer's prior efforts, and all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the acclaimed indie game, and for more on Mina the Hollower, don't miss our full review and also don't forget to read our helpful weapons and Thorne guide.

Mina the Hollower

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