We're playing Miasma Chronicles on today's GR Live

Today is the global launch day for the next title from developer The Bearded Ladies. The team who previously served up Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is now launching the tactical RPG Miasma Chronicles, with this being a game that tasks players with venturing across a dangerous post-apocalyptic world as the young man Elvis and his trusty robot brother, all in the effort of discovering answers about the strange force that ripped the land apart in the first place, the Miasma.

With the promise of an epic sci-fi tale, I will be jumping into the first hour of Miasma Chronicles on today's GR Live, where from the slightly later time of 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, I will be looking to play through the opening hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also, check out some gameplay for Miasma Chronicles below to get a teaser of what's to come.