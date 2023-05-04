We're playing Mia and the Dragon Princess on today's GR Live

Today marks the global launch date for the latest FMV project from developer Wales Interactive. Known as Mia and the Dragon Princess, this game sees players aiding the titular character in unfolding a mystery that has spanned centuries and revolves around a pirate that has been lost in time.

While you can play the game today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, iOS, and Android, you can also join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to experience an hour of the game, all with our very own Rebeca hosting.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also check out the launch trailer for the game below.