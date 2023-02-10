We're playing Metroid Prime Remastered on today's GR Live

HQ

We're rounding out the week by taking a look at one of the most exciting announcements and shadow drops from the Nintendo Direct that occurred a few days ago. We're going to be jumping into Metroid Prime Remastered, and will be playing through the first hour of the game to see how it shapes up to the original that arrived decades ago and remains, to this day, as one of the most beloved titles of all-time.

To see how this remaster (which many even suggest is borderline a remake) plays in practice, be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch Rebeca as she plays through the opening hour of the game.

And until we do go live, check out the announcement trailer for the game below.