We're playing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the big day for many Nintendo fans as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally arrives on Switch 1 and 2. The game that fans have been clamouring about for years has debuted and with this being the case, it's only right that we make it the subject of today's GR Live.

At the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Retro Studios' project. We'll be landing on Viewros as Samus Aran and then proceeding to methodically work our way through the world, picking up upgrades as we go.

While you can tune in this afternoon for a taste of the gameplay, for more on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, don't forget to read our dedicated review of the game.