We're playing Metal Slug Tactics on today's GR Live

HQ

Now that November is in its final third, the busy release schedule of 2024 is coming to an end, which means we have the opportunity to go back and look at some of the titles that we may have missed the chance to stream in former GR Live offerings.

To this end, on today's stream, I will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of Metal Slug Tactics to experience the dynamic tactical RPG action. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, you will be able to join me as I look to run 'n' gun all at the GR Live homepage.

Until I do go live, be sure to also check out our review of Metal Slug Tactics over here, to see what we thought about the game that is currently available on PC, consoles, and Game Pass.