We're playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on today's GR Live

If you haven't already started Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and have been wondering how the game kicks off, you can join us at the GR Live homepage this afternoon to experience just that.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so be sure to drop by to see how this superhero sequel starts out.

And ahead of that stream taking place, be sure to also read our full review of the game here, or watch our video review of the game below.