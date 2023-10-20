Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

We're playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Insomniac's superhero sequel.

If you haven't already started Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and have been wondering how the game kicks off, you can join us at the GR Live homepage this afternoon to experience just that.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so be sure to drop by to see how this superhero sequel starts out.

And ahead of that stream taking place, be sure to also read our full review of the game here, or watch our video review of the game below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2Score

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Spider-Man as a character has had an immense hot streak over the past few years, but can Insomniac keep it up?



