We're playing Mario Tennis Fever on today's GR Live

HQ

It might not be the perfect weather to step out onto the hard court and start serving some aces (especially not in the UK where it's rained literally every day in 2026 so far), but that doesn't stop us from doing the exact same thing in a video game format, with some wacky rackets to boot.

Mario Tennis Fever has landed on the Nintendo Switch 2, and we'll be digging into some fast-paced matches on today's GR Live. If you're hesitating on buying the game, or just want to see some of the busted Fever Rackets on display, you can join us at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

In the meantime, if you'd like to rest up your Mario Tennis elbow and do some light reading, we've got our in-depth review of Mario Tennis Fever to pore over here. See you on the courts!