We're playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on today's GR Live

Tomorrow marks the official launch date for Ubisoft's strategy sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Seeing Mario and co. teaming up with the wacky Rabbids once again, this game takes the group to the stars to save the Rabbids-Lumas-hybrids, Sparks, from the grips of the evil and dangerous Cursa.

While the game debuts tomorrow officially, we're going to be giving you a slightly early look, by jumping into the title on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, it will be our very own David who will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the game. Be sure to catch him at the GR Live homepage in a few hours.

And until that time, be sure to check out some gameplay for the title below, and also read our review right here.