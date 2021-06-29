English
Mario Golf: Super Rush

We're playing Mario Golf: Super Rush on today's GR Live

Watch us put our golfing skills to the test on our next live stream.

Mario Golf: Super Rush took to the green last week and it proved to be a huge success with it shooting to the top of the UK Charts and dethroning Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Its central hook is that it turns the usually slow-paced sport of golf into a more chaotic affair with players being able to use power-ups and dash to the ball in between shots in certain modes. It also features a story-based Aventure Mode that allows players to get to grips with the basics and features many iconic characters from the series.

To celebrate Super Rush's launch, we are playing through the first two hours of its Adventure Mode on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join us to berated our golfing skills, and in the meantime, you can check out our review of Super Rush here.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

