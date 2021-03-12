LIVE

Maquette

We're playing Maquette on today's GR Live

Join us for some mind-bending physics-based puzzles.

It's the final GR Live stream of the week, and to ensure we're going out with a bang, we're streaming Graceful Decay's physics-based puzzler Maquette. Released as the studio's first title, this indie project looks at how the couple Kenzie and Michael (played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel) fall in love and then proceed to grow distant and split up.

Ben will be the host for today, so join us at the usual time of 3pm GMT / 4pm CET at the GR Live homepage for two hours of puzzling. Until then, make sure to check out our review of Maquette, to get a look at the sort of tricky physics-based puzzles that will be on offer.

Maquette

Maquette ReviewScore

Maquette Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Embark on a modern love story as you work through this indie puzzler.



