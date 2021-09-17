We're playing many wacky micro-games within WarioWare: Get It Together on today's GR Live

HQ

After more than a decade of spin-offs, WarioWare's return last week on the Nintendo Switch was certainly a glorious one. Get It Together provides several twists on the series' hilarious and highly tense microgames, as you play as a revolving cast of characters with the challenge of having to quickly adjust to their individual movesets. The title also features a fully-fledged story mode, weekly Wario Cup challenges, and several party games for up to four players. You can check our 8/10 review of the game out here.

To watch us enjoy two hours of its carnage, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST/4pm CEST. Following this at 20:00 BST/ 21:00 CEST, we will also be broadcasting the THQ Nordic Anniversary stream, so be sure to stick around if you're interested in this inside look into the company's history. Who knows, there could possibly be an announcement or two there as well.