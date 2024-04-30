We're playing Manor Lords on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest trend in the simulation space: Manor Lords. Following the game debuting in Early Access late last week, it has since grown to become a massive hit, with one million units already shifted.

To see what all the fuss is about, we're going to be jumping into the game on today's GR Live where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

With the stream coming up, be sure to also check out our thoughts on Manor Lords in our Early Access review right here.