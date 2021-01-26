Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Main Assembly

We're playing Main Assembly on today's GR Live

Join us for some fun in the Team17 published, robot building indie.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's a new week, which means we are back for another GR Live stream. Today, we are checking out the Bad Yolk Games, Team 17 published robot-building indie Main Assembly, for a couple of hours of relaxing and charming engineering fun. With Rebeca at the helm today, you can expect some crazy antics as she explores a bunch of the many game modes on offer within this simulation title.

As usual, you can be sure to catch the stream at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET for two hours of fun. If in the meantime you are looking for more Main Assembly content, be sure to check out our review of the game here.

Main Assembly

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy