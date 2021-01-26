We're playing Main Assembly on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It's a new week, which means we are back for another GR Live stream. Today, we are checking out the Bad Yolk Games, Team 17 published robot-building indie Main Assembly, for a couple of hours of relaxing and charming engineering fun. With Rebeca at the helm today, you can expect some crazy antics as she explores a bunch of the many game modes on offer within this simulation title.

As usual, you can be sure to catch the stream at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET for two hours of fun. If in the meantime you are looking for more Main Assembly content, be sure to check out our review of the game here.