We're playing Mafia: The Old Country on today's GR Live

While this past weekend has been absolutely dominated by the immense Battlefield 6 open beta, it also saw one of August's biggest games actually launch too. Yep, Hangar 13 debuted Mafia: The Old Country, taking fans back to early 20th century Sicily to experience how one man rose through the Torrisi crime family and became a feared mobster.

With that launch now here, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live to the action-adventure game, where I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what I think of the game, and also don't miss our full review to see a much deeper analysis of the well-received adventure.