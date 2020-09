You're watching Advertisements

Mafia: Definitive Edition, one of the year's most-anticipated remakes, launched last week and we were pretty impressed with what it had to offer (you can read our full review here).

If you're looking to see this revamped take on 1930s American in action, then you watch us play through the first two hours on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.