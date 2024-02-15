We're playing Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, developer Sand Door Studio debuted its action hack and slash title, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. The game sees players using the powers of time to create clones of themselves to help them overcome massive hordes of enemies and threats, and right now, you can jump into the game on PC.

This is precisely what we'll be doing on today's GR Live, as our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to watch one of the game's trailers below.