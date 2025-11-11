We're playing Lumines Arise on today's GR Live stream

HQ

We're back with another GR Live stream later this afternoon, where I will be hosting and turning my attention to the next chapter in the Lumines series from developer Enhance. Coming from the talented team that delivered Tetris: Effect, this next game is known as Lumines Arise and it is a flashy and fast-paced puzzler that is meant to be a visual spectacle at the same time.

With launch set for today, in a few hours time in fact, you can join me at the GR Live homepage later this afternoon for an hour of Lumines Arise fun, all starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

As for our full thoughts on the game, stay tuned as our review is on its way!