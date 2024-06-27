We're playing Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch date for the latest HD remaster from Nintendo. This time it's the second Luigi's Mansion game that is being touched up, with this updated version known as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

With that game now available, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of the title on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of what this game is offering, and also don't forget to read our review of the game here for deeper and more analytical thoughts.