Lost Words: Beyond the Page

We're playing Lost Words: Beyond the Page on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the Sketchbook Games developed puzzle platformer.

It's a new week, which means we're kicking off another round of GR Live streams. On today's, we're going to be checking out the Sketchbook Games developed puzzle platformer Lost Words: Beyond the Page. This 2D narrative adventure features a story written by Rhianna Pratchett (daughter of Terry Pratchett), and sees you have to interact with words to be able to solve interesting puzzles.

We'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of Lost Words, so be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to watch Rebeca explore this magical title for a little while. In the meantime, to get a glimpse of what to expect, you can catch the launch trailer for the game below.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

