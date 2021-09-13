We're playing Lost in Random on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week was pretty stacked in terms of releases as we saw the launch of many standout titles such as WarioWare: Get It Together, Life Is Strange: True Colors, and Tales of Arise. One game that might have slipped under your radar during this chaotic time is Lost in Random, a Tim Burton-esque action-adventure title that comes from award-winning Swedish studio Zoink. The game, which is launching as part of the EA Origins program, features an intriguing mix of card collecting and tactical elements and it contains more than six fairy tale inspired realms to explore.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. You can also check out our recent review of the game here.