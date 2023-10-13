Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Lords of the Fallen

We're playing Lords of the Fallen on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Hexworks' action-RPG.

HQ

Today is arguably the spookiest day of the entire year, as it is Friday the 13th in October. So, what better way to spend the day than by diving into a brand-new game with very creepy aesthetics?

To this end, we're going to be jumping into Hexworks' Lords of the Fallen on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch all of the action as it unfolds.

And until the stream starts this afternoon, be sure to also read our full thoughts on Lords of the Fallen right here.

HQ
Lords of the Fallen

