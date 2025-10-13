We're playing Little Nightmares 3 on today's GR Live

HQ

You may have missed it as it debuted on the same day as the highly anticipated Battlefield 6, but Supermassive Games launched the next chapter in the Little Nightmares series on October 10 too. Yep, Supermassive, not Tarsier, as the horror developer took over the formerly indie series to continue expanding it on behalf of Bandai Namco.

If you didn't catch the launch of Little Nightmares 3 and have been wondering about the game. You can read our full and detailed thoughts on the game in our dedicated review, but more than that, you can also join me this afternoon as the horror threequel will be the focus of today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Little Nightmares 3. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage for a taste of what the game offers.