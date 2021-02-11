Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Little Nightmares 2

We're playing Little Nightmares 2 on today's GR Live

The survival horror sequel releases today.

On today's stream we plan to celebrate the launch of the long-awaited Little Nightmares 2 by playing through its opening two hours. We reviewed this sequel earlier in the week and found it to be an improvement over its predecessor in many ways, as it showcases a greater variety of environments and its puzzles are enhanced by the addition of a second character. It's a deeply unsettling game and we're sure it'll deliver Dóri more than a few scares when he dives in later.

To watch Dóri's fight for survival, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage starting from 5PM GMT/ 6PM CET.

Little Nightmares 2

