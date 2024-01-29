We're playing Lil' Guardsman on today's GR Live

We're kicking off a new week of GR Live streams today, when we turn our attention to Hilltop Studios' newly debuted project, Lil' Guardsman. This game is essentially a cutesy version of Papers, Please, where you serve as a 12 year old guardsman tasked with manning the guard shed of a large castle where you must decide if elves, goblins, and other kinds of characters should be allowed into the castle walls.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the title, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see the action and to get a taster of this adorable game.